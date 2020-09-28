At 2:12 PM on September 26, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to Carrs Aurora Village at 1650 W Northern Lights Boulevard in regards to a shoplift turned robbery wherein a gun was brandished. The complainant gave Dispatch a description of the suspect along with the license plate of the vehicle the suspect male had left in. Through research of that information, 31-year-old Donald E. Maki was determined to be a potential suspect.
Officers received a tip that Maki was at Motel 6 at 5000 A Street. When officers responded to that location, they saw Maki’s 2018 black Jeep Wrangler parked in the lot on the west side of the motel. As police were positioning their patrol vehicles to block in the Wrangler, Maki revved the engine, jumped a curb (narrowly missing a parked car while doing so), drove over the sidewalk, and then headed on A Street towards International. Initially at least one officer followed Maki; the pursuit was terminated shortly thereafter due to Maki’s dangerous and reckless driving behavior.
Officers were able to reach Maki over the phone. Maki eventually agreed to be taken into custody at his residence. Patrol responded to that location and took Maki into custody without further incident. After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department to be interviewed by detectives, Maki was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Robbery I, Assault III, Theft IV, and Fail to Stop.
Initial indications are that Donald Maki entered Carrs, picked up more than one item, and then exited the store without paying for anything. A Loss Prevention Officer confronted Maki outside and asked him to return the merchandise. After Maki handed over two items, he pulled out a gun from his clothing which put the LPO in fear of immediate injury. Maki then left the area in his Jeep. There were no injuries.
During the investigation officers also made contact with 45-year-old Stacey M. Richards; she was remanded on an outstanding warrant.