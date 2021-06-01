On May 28, 2021, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 54-year-old Darin Lee Jones and 52-year-old Shawn Michael Phillips for the murder of Patricia Phelps on August 9, 2017, near Oregon Drive in Anchorage. Jones was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, one count of first-degree robbery, seven counts of third-degree assault, and one count of third-degree weapons misconduct. Phillips was indicted on three counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, one count of first-degree robbery, seven counts of third-degree assault, and one count of third-degree weapons misconduct.
If convicted at trial, the defendants face sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the murder charges, 20 years imprisonment for each of the manslaughter, first-degree weapons misconduct, and first-degree robbery charges, and up to 5 years for each of the third-degree assault and third-degree weapons misconduct charges. In addition, the grand jury found two special circumstances apply to the first-degree murder charge which subjects Jones to a mandatory 99-year prison sentence if found by a jury after trial.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Both defendants are currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Phillips is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on June 1, 2021. Jones is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on June 2, 2021.
This case is being investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Cold Case Unit. If anyone has information about this case or any unsolved homicides, please contact the Anchorage Police Department at 311 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.
Update on 8/15/17:
Autopsy results have determined Patricia Phelps died from blunt force trauma; she was not shot. Her injuries were due to being struck by a vehicle. Investigators have determined she was not involved in the shots fired incident and unintentionally struck.
Investigators have received multiple tips from the public about this investigation, including the person of interest and witness and continue to seek more.
If you have any information, including surveillance video, regarding these two males and/or the investigation, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.
8/14/17:
The victim has been identified as Patricia Phelps (48-years-old).
Investigators continue to search for the person of interest and witness.
There are no new investigation details to release at this time.
8/11/17:
Investigators are looking for two people in reference to this investigation.
One is a person of interest and the other is a witness.
The person of interest was seen leaving the scene on a motorcycle. He was last seen driving in an alley towards West 33rd Avenue.
The witness was seen walking with the victim before she was killed. He was last seen walking eastbound on West 36th Avenue towards Minnesota Drive.
Original:
On 8/09/17, at 8:58 p.m., Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired at the intersection of Oregon and 36th.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured adult female lying in the yard of a multiplex located in the 1800 block of West 36th Avenue. She was declared dead at the scene. Investigators preliminary believe she was shot and struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene. Autopsy results will determine the exact cause of death. The vehicle then struck the multiplex. Officers interviewed the driver along with several other people. Indications are this incident was drug related and not random.
No arrests have been made. There is no suspect information to release at this time.
The victim next of kin has not been made.