Update at 9:45 AM:
At 3:11 AM on November 23, 2020, a mid-shift patrol officer notified APD Dispatch that she had been involved in a traffic collision at Boniface Parkway and Debarr Road; the officer indicated she had been injured. The officer was subsequently transported to the hospital to be treated for a head injury. She has since been released.
Initial indications are that 19-year-old Cody J. Peterson was traveling southbound on Boniface, in a 2007 white Toyota 4Runner, when he drove through the red light at the intersection with Debarr. Peterson struck the patrol vehicle which was being driven eastbound on Debarr on a green light. The impact of the collision forced the police car into a traffic light pole. The patrol vehicle suffered heavy damage to the left side; the officer had to be cut out of her vehicle by the Anchorage Fire Department (AFD).
During their contact with Peterson, officers noticed signs of impairment. After conducting Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), the decision was made to charge Peterson with Operating under the Influence. Peterson was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of OUI, Assault III, and Reckless Driving.
Among the witnesses to the collision were two on-duty AFD Medics. They immediately assessed both Peterson and the officer for injuries. Peterson did not appear to be injured. APD is grateful to AFD for the care they provided to our injured officer.
APD Case 20-36870
Update at 6:12 AM:
All lanes have reopened.
Original at 3:23 AM:
Officers are on the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Debarr Rd and Boniface Parkway. The intersection is closed. Drivers are to use alternate routes.