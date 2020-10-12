AST received the report of a road range incident from Christiansen just before 9 p.m. Sunday, troopers said. The incident started at a gravel pit off Willow-Fishhook Road when Moorhouse’s vehicle struck Christiansen’s vehicle. Christiansen fired shots at Morehouse’s vehicle as Moorhouse drove away, troopers said. Christiansen followed Moorhouse for about five miles before Moorhouse’s vehicle crashed into a ditch at about Mile 37 of Willow-Fishhook Road. Troopers said that is the location of the final shooting.
There was also a juvenile in Moorhouse's vehicle during the incident who was uninjured, according to troopers.
Alaska Libertarian Party Chair Jon Briggs Watts released the following statement Monday afternoon:
It has come to the attention of the Alaska Libertarian Party that a former candidate for state office, Gavin Christiansen, has been involved in a fatal shooting incident, according to a State Trooper Dispatch. As the investigation is ongoing and details continue to emerge, we will not take an official position at this time. We ask that all Alaska Libertarians avoid speculation on the matter, and await discovery of the facts in this case.
The Alaska Libertarian Party extends its sincerest condolences to all impacted by this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved who have been placed in these terrible circumstances that were completely unexpected by us all.
Violence initiated against another that’s not in self-defense is a clear violation of the Non-Aggression Principle (NAP) -- a fundamental value to all Libertarians, which we make an oath to adhere to upon joining the Libertarian Party. Any actions that violate the NAP will be swiftly and adamantly condemned by the ALP.
Gavin Christiansen had at one time requested the official endorsement of the Alaska Libertarian Party, but withdrew his candidacy for health reasons before the Board could complete its evaluation process.
The only candidates officially endorsed by the ALP are Libertarian House candidate Scott Kohlhaas and undeclared Senate candidate Carolyn Clift.