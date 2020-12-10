At 4:25 PM on November 16, 2020, a white 2007 Toyota Corolla was reported as stolen to APD. The unlocked vehicle was parked in front of a residence on the 4900-block of E 43rdAvenue, with the keys inside, when it was taken. A neighbor of the victim’s saw the car being driven away; the neighbor provided a physical description of the suspect.
At 6:55 AM on November 17th, a citizen called APD to report a hit-and-run collision. The victim stated her 2017 silver Dodge was parked in front of a residence on the 4600-block of Reka Drive when it was struck by someone driving a white Corolla; her vehicle was damaged. The victim was able to see the plate on the suspect vehicle as well as get a look at its driver. A computer check of the plate revealed it was the same Toyota that had been reported as stolen the day before. The description of the hit-and-run suspect matched that of the person who was seen stealing the car originally.
Just minutes later, at 7:03 AM on November 17th, a citizen called to report his vehicle had been struck while he was in the Holiday parking lot at Boniface Parkway and Debarr Road. The victim was able to provide the plate of the white sedan that had been driven into his vehicle; it matched that of the stolen Corolla. The victim reported the suspect had left the scene.
One of the responding officers began searching the area for the suspect. He located the unoccupied suspect vehicle parked at one of the pumps at the Holiday station located at Duben and Muldoon. While the officer was waiting for backup units to arrive, he saw an adult male quickly exit Holiday with his arms full of merchandise, get into the Corolla, and begin to drive away. The officer initiated a traffic stop by engaging the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights. The suspect sped up; the officer turned on his siren and followed. The officer disengaged a short time later when the suspect’s driving behavior became too dangerous. The suspect the officer saw matched the description given of the suspect in the first two events involving the Corolla. When the officer contacted Holiday employees, he learned the items the suspect had exited the store with were stolen.
At 8:05 AM on November 18th a day-shift patrol officer saw the unoccupied stolen Corolla abandoned in the area of Campbell Place and Roger Drive. Officers processed the vehicle before returning it to its owner.
Through the investigation conducted by both patrol and detectives, the suspect in all of the aforementioned events was identified as 34-year-old Anthony J. Adams. On December 8th a felony warrant for his arrest was obtained for the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Fail to Stop I, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Theft IV.
Adams is currently incarcerated at the Anchorage Jail on unrelated crimes. On November 22, 2020, APD responded to the 7000-block of Linden Circle in reference to a man, later identified as Adams, who was attempting to burglarize a home. Officers made contact with Adams who was located inside of a stolen 2018 black Kia Sorento. During the pat search a gun was found in his clothing. As a result of that investigation, Adams was charged with Vehicle Theft I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, and Fail to Stop II. Adams was subsequently remanded to the jail.
The Kia Sorento had been reported as stolen to APD at 9:02 AM on November 21st. The unoccupied vehicle was left running with the keys inside in front of a residence on the 7100-block of Linden Drive when it was taken.