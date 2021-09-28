The Municipal Clerk’s Office reminds voters about the Special Election in Assembly District 4, Midtown Anchorage, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Registered voters of the State of Alaska who reside within Assembly District 4 of the Municipality of Anchorage are eligible to vote in this special election called following the certification of the petition to recall Assembly Member Meg Zaletel.
To confirm if a voter lives in District 4, visit the Assembly Districts map atwww.muni.org/assemblymap and type the residence address into the search field in the upper left corner of the map.
The October 26, 2021 Special Election is a Vote at Home/Vote by Mail Election. Qualified registered voters in Assembly District 4 (Midtown) will be mailed a ballot package at least 21 days before Election Day, on or about Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Ballot packages were mailed to military and overseas voters on September 17, 2021.)
Voters should follow the instructions included in the ballot package, including these three steps:
1. Vote your ballot. Place your voted ballot into the secrecy sleeve and place the secrecy sleeve into your ballot return envelope.
2. Read and sign the voter declaration on the ballot return envelope.
3. Return your ballot envelope in one of three ways:
- Place the ballot return envelope in a Secure Drop Box located within or near Assembly District 4;
- Mail the ballot return envelope by using first class postage through the United States Postal Service; or
- Bring the ballot return envelope to the Anchorage Vote Center at the Loussac Library (see below for hours).
Seven secure drop boxes deployed within and near Assembly District 4 will be open 24/7 beginning October 5, 2021, through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, October 26, 2021. Drop boxes can be found at the following locations:
For maps of the seven Secure Drop Boxes, visit www.muni.org/elections/dropbox.
Voters may visit the Anchorage Vote Center at the ZJ Loussac Library to obtain the following voter services: vote in-person and receive and vote a ballot package or a replacement ballot package, turn in a mailed ballot return envelope containing a voted ballot, vote a questioned ballot, receive voting assistance, and get help with other voter questions. Hours and location of the Anchorage Vote Center are as follows:
ZJ Loussac Library
3600 Denali Street, First Floor
Weekdays, October 18 – October 25, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 23, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 24, Noon – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, October 26, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Use Bus Route 85
For a map to the Anchorage Vote Center, visit www.muni.org/elections/AVC.
The MOA Elections Team reminds voters to plan ahead and vote and return their mailed ballot as soon as possible. Ballots envelopes must be returned to a secure drop box or the Anchorage Vote Center at the Loussac Library, no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, October 26, 2021. Mailed ballot envelopes must be postmarked no later than Election Day, October 26, 2021.
Voters who will be out of Anchorage between October 5 and Election Day have other options to vote. Voters may request a ballot to be mailed to a temporary address by completing the Application to Vote at a Temporary Address (available at muni.org/tempaddress) and returning it to the MOA Elections Team by 5:00 p.m. one week before election day. Voters may request an application to vote by email or fax by contactingelections@anchorageak.gov or the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683). Applications to vote by fax or email must be returned and received by the MOA Elections Team by 5:00 p.m. one week before election day. Applications to vote by fax or email received after this time will be processed as time allows, up to 5:00 p.m. the day before Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information for the October 26, 2021 Special Election was Sunday, September 26, 2021. In order to update or to be removed from the State of Alaska voter registration list, voters should contact the State of Alaska Division of Elections at voterregistration.alaska.gov, (907) 522-8683, or electionsr2a@alaska.gov.
For additional Municipal Election information, please visit muni.org/elections, call the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683), or email elections@anchorageak.gov. Election workers are standing by from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and can provide as many options as possible for Assembly District 4 voters to vote in this election.