What: West Anchorage community councils come together each municipal election to host a candidate forum for all candidates running for mayor and school board positions. All candidates have been invited to participate in the forum to debate prepared questions and answer questions from the public. The Anchorage municipal election will be held on April 6th, with “Vote By Mail” ballots sent to voters on March 15th. (confirmed participants)
Seat B – School Board (1-year term):
Mark Cox
Judy Eledge
Kelly Lessens
Seat E – School Board
Rachel Blakeslee
Edgar Blatchford
Sami Graham
Pat Higgins
Alisha Hilde
Nial Williams
Seat F – School Board
Dan Loring
Kim Paulson
Marcus Sanders
Dora Wilson
Seat G – School Board
Carl Jacobs
Elisa Vakalis
What & When: Monday, March 15th at 6-8pm
Who: West Anchorage community councils expect over 100 community members to participate via Zoom. The event will also be recorded.