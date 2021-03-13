What: West Anchorage community councils come together each municipal election to host a candidate forum for all candidates running for mayor and school board positions. All candidates have been invited to participate in the forum to debate prepared questions and answer questions from the public. The Anchorage municipal election will be held on April 6th, with “Vote By Mail” ballots sent to voters on March 15th. (confirmed participants)

Seat B – School Board (1-year term):

  • Mark Cox

  • Judy Eledge

  • Kelly Lessens 

Seat E – School Board

  • Rachel Blakeslee

  • Edgar Blatchford

  • Sami Graham

  • Pat Higgins

  • Alisha Hilde

  • Nial Williams

Seat F – School Board

  • Dan Loring

  • Kim Paulson

  • Marcus Sanders

  • Dora Wilson

Seat G – School Board

  • Carl Jacobs

  • Elisa Vakalis

What & When: Monday, March 15th at 6-8pm

Where: https://tinyurl.com/WestAncSchoolBoardForum

Who: West Anchorage community councils expect over 100 community members to participate via Zoom. The event will also be recorded.

