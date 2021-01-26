Update on 1/26/21 at 10:00 AM:
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old June Tunu. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
While the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated event and there is no concern for public safety at this time.
Update on 1/24/21 at 10:15 PM:
One of the victims has passed away from his injuries; his death is being investigated as a homicide.
His identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Original on 1/24/21 at 7:34 PM:
At 6:49 PM on Sunday, January 24, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to an apartment complex on the 4300-block of Thompson Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers made contact with two adult male victims, both of whom were transported to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries and the other is expected to survive.
The investigation is still in its early stages; there have been no arrests at this time. Police are still working on determining who was all involved and what the circumstances were. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).