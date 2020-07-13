Update: Next-of-kin procedures are complete. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Monica Jefferies.
Update 7/10/20 11:30 AM:
The preliminary investigation found that there was some kind of altercation in the parking lot between the female victim and two other people. The circumstances of the initial encounter as well as the altercation are under investigation, although it appears to be an isolated incident. The altercation escalated when shots were fired, resulting in the female victim’s death. Multiple people were taken in for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.
During the course of the investigation, Officers came into contact with Thomas West (19 years old) and Jayhra Demings (23 years old) who were both arrested on their outstanding felony warrants.
Original 7/9/20 11:48 PM:
On 7/9/20 at 9:49 PM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the 3100-block of Cheechako Street in reference to a disturbance that resulted in one deceased person.
Upon arrival, Officers located one adult female victim laying in a residential parking lot with trauma to the body. She was declared deceased at the scene. The circumstances are under investigation, but this case is being investigated as a homicide. The APD Crime Scene Team and Detectives have responded and will be conducting a thorough investigation. The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
If anyone was in the area of the 3100-block of Cheechako Street tonight and has information about this case, including surveillance video, please contact non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com
Officers will be in the area for an extended period of time. Currently, Cheechako Street is shut down between 31st and 32nd Avenues.