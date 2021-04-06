Update—4/06/21—8:27 AM
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Clayton Martinell. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update--04/05/21--7:35 PM
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Dustin Perry. Perry faces charges for Murder II and multiple charges of violating conditions of his release.
Original--04/05/21--5:45 AM
On 04/05/21 at 3:40 AM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the 1700-block of E 59th Avenue in reference to a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim outside shot in the upper body. He was declared deceased at the scene. The circumstances are under investigation, but this case is being investigated as a homicide. The APD Crime Scene Team and Detectives have responded and will be conducting a thorough investigation.
Detectives believe they have made contact with everyone involved. This appears to be an isolated incident and no one is outstanding.
Officers will be in the area for an extended period of time. There are no road closures.
Anyone with surveillance footage from the area or other information regarding this investigation who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com
The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
APD Case 21-10667