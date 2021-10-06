Update on 10/6/21:
Through the investigation, Fatality Traffic Investigators have determined that 39-year-old Thomas J. Sheppard was riding his bicycle southbound on the sidewalk on the west side of the Old Seward Highway. Some distance after riding past the intersection with Scooter Avenue, Sheppard rode off the sidewalk directly into the path of a GMC pickup travelling southbound on Old Seward. After the GMC collided with Sheppard, the GMC’s adult male driver immediately stopped and called 9-1-1.
Next-of-kin notification procedures for Sheppard have been completed.
Update 10/03/2021 3:38 AM:
All lanes of traffic near Old Seward and Scooter are now open.
UPDATE 10/2/2021 2:05 AM
At 10:57 PM on October 2, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the 9201 Old Seward Highway near Scooter Drive in response to vehicle versus bicyclist collision. The adult male bicyclist was deceased at the scene.
The driver involved in the collision remained on-scene and was cooperative with the police investigation. All lanes of Old Seward will remain closed between E88th Avenue and Lakewood while the Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) process the scene. Please use alternative routes.
The victim’s name will be released once next of kin procedures have been completed.