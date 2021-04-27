UPDATE--1:25PM--04/27/21
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Shelbey Skondovitch Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update--4:51PM--04/25/21:
On 04/25/21 at 7:15AM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to intersection of Ingra Street and 20th Avenue in reference to a collision with injuries involving two vehicles.
The preliminary investigation found that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Ingra Street just past Fireweed Lane. Another vehicle traveling southbound on Ingra Street drove across the median and struck the northbound vehicle head on. The adult female driver of the vehicle traveling northbound was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult driver traveling southbound was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. There were no passengers in either vehicle.