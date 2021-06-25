Update on 6/25/21 at 11:32AM:
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Tom Lee. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update at 7:20 AM:
All lanes at Arctic Boulevard and W International Airport Road have been re-opened.
Initial indications are that an adult female, who was driving a 1997 green Ford van, was traveling southbound on Arctic when it appears she ran the red light at the intersection with International. The van struck an adult male motorcyclist who was driving westbound on International on a green light. Medics responded, took over life-saving measures from officers, and ultimately declared the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police. There have been no arrests at this time. A charging decision will be made once toxicology results have been received.
The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
APD Case 21-20027