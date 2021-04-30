/vib/ cycle, a South Anchorage cycling and TRX training studio, has become the first member of Small Business United.
Small Business United is a new collaboration between local small businesses and United Way of Anchorage by which businesses can multiply the effect of their philanthropic giving through the partnerships and programs of United Way and connect to like-minded businesses which aim to build a stronger community.
For /vib/ cycle, a business less than three years old but already a fundraiser and catalyst for community-building, the partnership with United Way is a natural fit.
“I just really love that United Way is all-encompassing,” said Jacenda Fletcher, with Lindsey Sawicki the co-founder of /vib/ cycle. “It’s inclusive to everybody and anybody in our community.”
Sawicki said that wide net is “absolutely in alignment with what we’re trying to accomplish. Building a strong community, that’s 100 percent what we’re all about.”
“Being able to pivot and use the connections that United Way has is super appealing too,” Fletcher said. “We connect with other small businesses in our community. We reach out to them to partner with us on different events we’ll do.”
Sawicki and Fletcher also appreciate the alignment in the innovation and partnerships that United Way has built and strengthened as a means to get through the pandemic. They had to change their business model to weather five months of shutdown by renting out their equipment to members and doing classes online. “It wasn’t perfect, but it helped to keep the closeness of our community intact,” Fletcher said. “It was like, we’re still moving in a forward direction.”
“We’re delighted to welcome /vib/ cycle as a United Way partner,” said Clark Halvorson, president of United Way of Anchorage. “Their commitment to community inspires both in the way they do business and in their reaching out to build partnerships. /vib/ cycle is an ideal example of the power of collaboration we see in Small Business United.”
Small Business United offers businesses participation and connection at different levels of giving, with the common goal of achieving the most with when we give our time, talent, and treasure. More information is available online at liveunitedanc.org/working-together/small-business-united/.