WHO: Team Red, White & Blue Anchorage
WHAT: 9th Annual Ship Creek Cleanup, hosted by The Bait Shack
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. May 15, 2021
WHERE: The Bait Shack, 212 W. Whitney Rd.
As part of its corporate focus on protecting the environment and improving the quality of life in the communities it serves, Matson has launched a new program called Caring for Alaska that partners with nonprofits to care for the environment.
Among the first participants in the Caring for Alaska program is Team Red, White & Blue Anchorage, in support of the 9th Annual Ship Creek Cleanup, hosted by The Bait Shack on Armed Forces Day, May 15. The mission of Team Red, White & Blue Alaska is to enrich the lives of America's veterans by connecting them to their community through service and social activity.
The nonprofit is collaborating with The Bait Shack, whose owner, Dustin Slinker, is a U.S. Army combat veteran and a passionate supporter of military and veteran endeavors.
More than 60 volunteers are expected to gather from 1-3 p.m. May 15 at The Bait Shack, 212 W. Whitney Rd., to walk the banks of Ship Creek and remove debris that has collected over the winter. These include volunteers from the Ship Creek fishing community, University of Alaska Anchorage Green Fee, and the 525thFighter Squadron.
AK Coffee Co., a local veteran and military spouse-owned coffee company, is providing free coffee at the event. After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to gather for giveaways from The Bait Shack, Matson, Shockwave Trampoline Park, The Dome, and Skinny Raven Sports.
The Ship Creek Cleanup event is organized in conjunction with the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Citywide Cleanup presented by Matson and is part of The Bait Shack Community Events, a series of community fishing events in Anchorage. The Bait Shack’s partner sponsors include Matson, Bristol Bay Native Corp., RISQ Consulting, and Shoreside Petroleum.