The Alaska Food Policy Council recently was awarded a two-year planning and design grant as part of the new USDA Regional Food System Partnership Program.
The grant was awarded in late 2020, and will run through 2022. It is for a project total of $134,000 (award $107,700, match $27,700). The USDA awarded 23 partnership grants in 15 states (the Anchorage-based Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association also received a planning and design grant), with the grant program focusing on strengthening the viability and resilience of regional food security through collaboration and coordination. There were 13 planning and design grants awarded to develop new programs, and 10 implementation and expansion grants for existing or planned projects.
“The Alaska Food Policy Council’s goal is to create a healthier, more secure, and resilient food system in Alaska through advocacy, education, and connection,” AFPC executive director Robbi Mixon said.
The Alaska Food Policy Council plans to create a statewide system of 12-14 regional nodes, which will connect localized food system organizations. Each node will be guided through a series of network planning discussion, including one node-specific asset-mapping workshop to identify unique capacities in the local food system while also revealing barriers and system deficiencies. With regular statewide connection, communication, and collaboration, the regional nodes will identify linkages and partnerships which will be used to create a 10-year statewide food security action plan. This project is expected to run through September 2022.
More details about the project grant can be found online at https://www.akfoodpolicycouncil.org/blog/2021/2/7/2020-2022-usda-regional-food-system-partnership-grant-project
and a list of all of the grants awarded can be found at