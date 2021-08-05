Update on 8/5/21:
At 7:00 AM on August 5, 2021, officers assigned to APD’s Traffic Unit located Vincent Friday at a residence and arrested him on his warrant. He was remanded at the Anchorage Jail.
APD Case 21-24947
UPDATE--2:27PM--07/28/21
From the Office of the Anchorage Department of Law
Yesterday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 23 year-old Vincent Henry Friday for killing Shelbey Skondovitch on April 25, 2021, on Ingra St. near E 20th Ave. Mr. Friday was indicted on one count of manslaughter. He is also charged with driving under the influence and violation of conditions of release.
If convicted at trial, Mr. Friday face sentences of up to 20 years imprisonment.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Superior Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Friday in the amount of $50,000 cash performance and requiring a Third-Party Custodian be appointed. He will be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage after the warrant is served.
UPDATE--1:25PM--04/27/21
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Shelbey Skondovitch Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update--4:51PM--04/25/21:
On 04/25/21 at 7:15AM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to intersection of Ingra Street and 20th Avenue in reference to a collision with injuries involving two vehicles.
The preliminary investigation found that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Ingra Street just past Fireweed Lane. Another vehicle traveling southbound on Ingra Street drove across the median and struck the northbound vehicle head on. The adult female driver of the vehicle traveling northbound was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult driver traveling southbound was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.
If anyone has any information about this investigation, including video, please call Dispatch at 311.