Update on 11/2/21:

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jon R. Lawler.  Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.

Update: 10/31/2021 10:09 PM 

All lanes have reopened. 

Update: 10/31/2021 8:56 PM

On October 31, 2021 at 7:11 p.m. Swing Shift Patrol Officers responded to a single motorcycle collision at the roundabout on C Street and O’Malley.  Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling Southbound on C street and lost control in the roundabout.  The driver was deceased at the scene.  The victim’s name will be released once next of kin procedures have been completed.

Both C Street roundabouts remain closed while officers process the scene. Drivers are to use alternate routes. 

APD Case 21-35377

Original 10/31/2021 @ 7:37 PM

Officers are on the scene of a traffic collision at the intersection of C St and O Malley Rd.  Both C St Round-a-bouts are closed.  Please avoid the area.  Drivers are to take alternate routes. 

