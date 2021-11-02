Update on 11/2/21:
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jon R. Lawler. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update: 10/31/2021 10:09 PM
All lanes have reopened.
Update: 10/31/2021 8:56 PM
On October 31, 2021 at 7:11 p.m. Swing Shift Patrol Officers responded to a single motorcycle collision at the roundabout on C Street and O’Malley. Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling Southbound on C street and lost control in the roundabout. The driver was deceased at the scene. The victim’s name will be released once next of kin procedures have been completed.
Both C Street roundabouts remain closed while officers process the scene. Drivers are to use alternate routes.
APD Case 21-35377
Original 10/31/2021 @ 7:37 PM
Officers are on the scene of a traffic collision at the intersection of C St and O Malley Rd. Both C St Round-a-bouts are closed. Please avoid the area. Drivers are to take alternate routes.