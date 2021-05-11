UPDATE--12:20PM--05/11/21
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Zachary J. Bourdon. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update--8:15AM--05/09/21
On 05/09/21 at 3:12 AM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the intersection of E 5th Avenue and Unga Street in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
The preliminary investigation found that an SUV was traveling westbound on E 5th Avenue near Unga Street when an adult male pedestrian was traveling on the road on a skateboard as well. The adult male driver of the SUV struck the male pedestrian. Officers with the Patrol Division and Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded immediately; the male pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.
The male victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
Based on information provided by witnesses and the first officer on scene a Ford Expedition was stopped by a patrol officer on the Glenn Highway near Boniface at approximately 3:16 AM. The driver of that vehicle submitted to field sobriety tests and was then taken into custody without incident. Through the initial investigative process, investigators with the Major Collision Investigation Unit were able to determine that 27-year-old Stephen Matthews was the driver involved in the collision.
Matthews was incarcerated at the Anchorage Jail on the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident, Failing to Render Aid, Driving While Under the Influence, and Criminally Negligence Homicide. This case is still under investigation.
All lanes of travel have now been opened.