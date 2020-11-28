Update on 11/28/20:
The victim has been identified as a 5-year-old male; his name will not be released as he is a juvenile. While no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police are not currently looking for anyone else involved in this case.
Update on 11/25/20 at 9:45 PM:
This death has been classified as a homicide. While the circumstances are still under investigation, police do not believe this was a random event. No one has been charged at this time.
Anyone with surveillance footage or other information regarding this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
Original 11/25/20 at 7:21 AM:
At 11:52 PM on November 24, 2020, Anchorage Police received a call from a citizen who was reporting a family member as missing. During the course of the investigation, officers responded to a residence on the 4200-block of Reka Drive and located a deceased person inside. Officers made observations at the scene which has prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death. APD’s Crime Scene Team will be on scene for several hours to process the home.