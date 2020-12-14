Update 12/14/20 9:00 AM:
Next of kin procedures are complete. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Russell Matt.
Update 12/12/20 10:30 PM:
Detectives are now investigating this death as a homicide. The adult male victim died as a result of trauma to the body. While the circumstances are still under investigation, Detectives have cause to believe this is an isolated incident. There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
Anyone with surveillance footage from the area or other information regarding this investigation who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com
APD Case 20-39031
Original 12/12/20 1:30 PM:
On 12/12/20 at around 12:10 PM, Anchorage Police received a call in regards to an adult male who was deceased inside a residence on the 1200-block of Boston Street. Upon arrival, officers made observations that have prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death. The Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene. Ultimately the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
The victim’s identity will be released pending next-of-kin notification procedures.