Update:
Officers have taken the suspect into custody without incident and have cleared the scene.
Original---10/10/20---9 p.m.:
Officers are on the scene of suspect with an outstanding warrant at 842 West International Boulevard (Arctic Inn Motel). The suspect has refused to comply with officer’s multiple commands to exit the building. As a result, SWAT has responded to the scene.
Depending on the actions of the suspect, our response may include a variety of tools and tactics used to apprehend the suspect. This could include the possibility of deploying gas; nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed.
We ask the public and the media to refrain from posting/publishing photos and/or video of the scene until the situation is over. Showing tactical positions and movements in these types of situations can put the public and officers’ safety at risk.
Please follow officers’ instructions if you are on the area. If you don’t need to be in the vicinity, please avoid it and seek alternative routes until further notice.
We appreciate the community's cooperation and understanding during our response and we will keep you informed of any new developments.