Update 9/7/2021 at 9:50 AM
The officer whose weapon was discharged is listed below along with his years of service with APD:
Officer Ryan Nigh- three years
“The injured officer is recovering well and has been moved out of ICU. We are grateful for the outpouring of community support,” said Chief McCoy. “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as he continues to recover.”
Original 9/4/2021 @ 6:28 AM
On 9/3/21 around 10:15 p.m., Dispatch received a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Lana Court.
The preliminary investigation found that there was a verbal altercation inside a residence involving several people. Witnesses reported an intoxicated armed adult male left the residence and fired several shots in the area. Officers with the Patrol Division and K-9 Unit arrived and began to search for the suspect. Around 11:40 p.m., the suspect was located near the residence. Three officers approached the suspect and attempted to take him into custody. During this time, a struggle ensued, and an officer’s firearm was discharged striking another officer in the lower body. Multiple officers immediately began rendering aid to the injured officer until our partners with the Anchorage Fire Department arrived. The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and in surgery. The suspect was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“We are dealing with a very serious situation where one of our officers has been shot. His prognosis is very good,” said Chief Kenneth McCoy. “I’m incredibly thankful we didn’t loose an officer tonight. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”
The suspect has been identified as Justin Constantine (29-years-old). He faces multiple charges including Misconduct Involving a Weapon 3, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon 4, Misconduct Involving a Weapon 5, and Violating Conditions of Release.
Per policy the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the incident. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review it to determine whether or not there was any violation of policy. As per APD practice the officer whose weapon was discharged will be placed on four days of administrative leave. The officer’s name will be released publicly 72 hours after the incident.
Once OSP has completed their investigation, their findings will be available for the public to review.