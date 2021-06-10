The victim has been identified as Katelynn Shelhamer (18-years-old).
Next of kin procedures have been completed.
Detectives believe this incident is isolated and not random.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include video surveillance, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.
Original---6/8/21---5:15 a.m.:
At 4:15 AM on June 8, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the Nunaka Valley Baseball Fields at 6111 Craig Drive in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival officers located the adult victim outside who had suffered trauma to the upper body. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.
APD’s Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene; please avoid the area.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include video surveillance of the area, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
APD Case 21-18073