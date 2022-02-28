Update 2/28/22 @ 11:45 AM
At 1:44 AM on February 27, 2022, Anchorage Police responded to 4830 Old Seward Hwy regarding reports of shots fired inside Al’s Alaskan Inn. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, identified as 30-year-old Kaupoe Magalei Jr., deceased at the scene. During the investigation, detectives determined there was an altercation between Magalei and the suspect before the shooting. While the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, detectives do not believe that it was random.
The suspect, identified as 36-year-old William J. Gary, was taken into custody at 7:27 PM and transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning. Gary was remanded at the jail on charges of Murder 1 and Murder 2.
APD Case 22-6547
Update 2/27/22 @ 2:26 PM
East 79th Avenue is now open.
Correction @ 4:28 AM
***Correction to Earlier Release*** Police Responded to 7830 Old Seward Hwy.
Original 2/27/22 @ 3:33 AM
At 1:46 AM on February 27, 2022, Anchorage Police responded to 7830 Old Seward Hwy regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located one adult male deceased at the scene.
The Crime Scene team is responding to process the area. East 79th avenue is closed between Old Seward Hwy and Lumbis Avenue. If you need to be in the area, please follow officer instructions.
There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include those with surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (Option 1).
APD Case 22-6547