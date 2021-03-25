Update at 12:10 PM:
At 7:12 AM on March 25, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the 5200-block of Caribou Avenue. Initial indications are that an adult male employee of Blue Arctic Waste had pulled up to a residence in a garbage truck to empty a trash can. The driver lowered the trash truck’s arm but was unable to lift the can due to the can being frozen in the ice. The driver exited the truck, and was standing next to it, when the unoccupied garbage truck began to slide on the ice. The truck’s extended arm knocked over the driver who fell underneath the garbage truck as it was sliding.
Citizens began CPR on the victim until medics arrived and took over. Medics declared the victim deceased at the scene shortly thereafter.
Representatives from Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the scene along with APD officers belonging to both Patrol and the Major Investigations Unit (MCIU). This is a joint investigation between the two entities.
The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Original at 7:40 AM:
Anchorage Police are investigating a serious injury collision on the 5200-block of Caribou Avenue. Caribou Avenue is closed between Fireoved Drive and Davis Street. Residents who need to leave their homes will be able to. Traffic will be closed to those wanting to enter the area. Please follow all officers’ instructions.