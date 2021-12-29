Update at 12:35 PM on 12/29/21:
The adult victim has passed away from injuries sustained in the collision. Officers assigned to the MCIU (Major Collision Investigations Unit) have responded to the scene. N Bliss Street is still closed between Mountain View Drive and Thompson Avenue.
Original at 10:19 AM on 12/29/21:
At 9:48 AM on December 29, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the area of N Bliss Street and Thompson Avenue regarding a serious-injury vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
N Bliss Street will be closed between Mountain View Drive and Thompson Avenue while police process the scene. Please use another route.