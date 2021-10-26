Update at 8:36 AM:
All of APD's phone lines are now operational.
APD’s non-emergency phone lines are not working; the phone company is currently working to get them back online. 9-1-1 is working but please only use that phone number in the case of an emergency.
There is also a large power outage Downtown. Please do not call APD regarding the outage; the power company is addressing it.
If you should encounter an intersection wherein the stoplights do not have power, please remember to treat the intersection like a four-way stop. Each car must come to a complete stop and then proceed through the intersection cautiously with all vehicles in each lane taking turns.
Thank you for your cooperation and patience.