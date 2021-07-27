Update at 10:20 PM on 7/26/21:
The adult male pedestrian has passed away at the hospital from his injuries sustained in the crash. His identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Original at 9:52 PM on 7/26/21:
At 9:21 PM on July 26, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the intersection of W 32ndAvenue and C Street in reference to a motorcycle versus pedestrian collision. The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He stayed at the scene and is cooperative with police.
The adult male pedestrian has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers assigned to the Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) will be responding to process the scene. C Street is currently closed from 31st to 34th Avenue; please use another route.