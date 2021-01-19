Update on 1/19/21:
At 7:27 PM on January 15, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to 35th Avenue and Minnesota Drive in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial indications are that two pedestrians were crossing eastbound in the northbound lanes of Minnesota in front of traffic. Drivers were forced to slow down quickly to avoid them. The operator of a 2007 silver Ford Explorer was travelling in the far right-hand lane when he struck one of the pedestrians. The driver initially slowed but then left the scene without exiting his vehicle. Upon arrival officers began life-saving measures on the adult female victim. Medics arrived shortly thereafter and declared the victim deceased.
After officers blocked off the roadway so the area could be processed by the Major Collision Investigations Unit (MCIU), one of the officers was approached by an adult male who stated he was the driver who had hit the pedestrian. The driver was cooperative with police; no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing. While impairment is not believed to be a factor on behalf of the driver, toxicology tests will ultimately determine whether or not alcohol and/or drugs were involved.
The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update on 1/15/21 at 11:20 PM:
All lanes of traffic on Minnesota are now open
Update---01/15/21---9:50 PM:
On 01/15/21 at 7:26 PM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the intersection of 35th and Minnesota in reference to a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
Investigators with the Traffic Unit have responded to the scene to conduct their investigation. All lanes northbound between Spenard and 35th remain closed until further notice. Please use alternative routes.
The victim’s identity will be released pending next-of-kin notification procedures.
Original 7:46 PM:
All lanes of northbound Minnesota are closed between Spenard and 35th while officers investigate a vehicle collision with injuries.