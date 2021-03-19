WHAT: The University of Alaska will launch the public phase of its first-ever comprehensive philanthropic campaign with the goal of raising $200 million for the university. The campaign’s objective is to raise private funds to support key programs and scholarships for the continued education of Alaskans.
WHO: The campaign is being coordinated by the University of Alaska Foundation in collaboration with all three regional universities and community campuses.
WHEN: The virtual public launch of the campaign is March 25 beginning at 6:00 p.m. All Alaskans are invited to join the virtual celebration.
More information on the campaign will be available directly following the public launch at www.universityforalaska.com.
Launch event information is available at uacampaign.com.