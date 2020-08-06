United Way of Anchorage today announced that its board of directors has appointed Clark Halvorson as the new president and chief executive officer. This transition of leadership follows the retirement announcement of Michele Brown, who led United Way for 17 years.
Halvorson currently serves as the Assistant Secretary within the Department of Health for the State of Washington, leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and working to ensure a coordinated and effective response across their health care system. He brings over 26 years of experience at the local, state, tribal, and national levels, where he has focused on whole-system approaches to improve health and support places where people can live, play, and thrive.
Clark has deep roots in Alaska as he spent his formative years in Anchorage and across the state. Some of his strongest memories are those of hearing his father preach at his church on Jewel Lake road, spending summers on the Kenai River and fishing out of Homer. "These experiences built a strong love of Anchorage and all of Alaska; it was very influential on my life’s course,” Halvorson said.
With a deep passion to see public, private and non-profit sectors work together, Halvorson is a leader in finding innovation, improving service delivery, and seeking change that supports growing and diverse communities.
“In a time of profound uncertainty, there is also opportunity. I believe United Way of Anchorage’s steady vision and powerful work for the education, health and prosperity of everyone in the community lights our path forward,” Halvorson said. “United Way of Anchorage has consistently stepped up to meet tough challenges and build partnerships to make life in Alaska better. I’m proud and humbled to lead this mission.”
“We are fortunate to have someone of Clark’s caliber and experience step up to lead,” said Belinda Breaux, the United Way board member who led the selection committee. “Michele set a high bar in leading United Way through significant changes and as the voice of the organization. We ran a robust search that lasted six months and identified more than a dozen highly regarded candidates,” said Breaux. “I appreciate the sincere interest and passion of those who applied, and the hard work of those who participated in the interview process.”
Speaking on behalf of the board, Natasha Pope, United Way of Anchorage Board Chair said, “United Way has had an extraordinary champion in Michele Brown for nearly two decades who brought considerable vision and focus to tackling the most complex community problems,” said Pope. “We’re confident in the skills Clark brings to help us continue to thrive and make lasting, measurable change in our community to improve the quality of life for us all.”