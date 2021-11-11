In an annual 49-hour fundraising event, hundreds of Alaskans donated more than $1 million to the University of Alaska’s three universities. Donations from more than 1,600 alumni, community members, corporate partners, faculty, and staff ranged from $5 to $100,000 and were designated to support specific programs, scholarship funds or research enterprises.
“The gifts received are so appreciated and will help make a difference in the lives of our students by providing scholarships, training the future workforce, and enhancing educational and research experiences,” said UA Interim President Pat Pitney.
The UA Giving Day tradition, which successfully launched in fall of 2020, is a collaborative effort between the University of Alaska Foundation and the three universities in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Southeast. The 49 Hours for Alaska online event focused on the impact the universities make on thousands of lives and livelihoods across the state, and encouraged philanthropic support for students, academic and training programs, research and more for Alaska.
Last year, participation in UA Giving Day was worldwide, raising $670,000 from more than 1,100 donors from 49 states and 10 countries. This year, the 1,600 donations came from 41 states and 12 countries.
The global outpouring of support demonstrated the reach that the UA system has through its alumni, faculty, staff, donors and friends.
“On behalf of the three chancellors, I want to express our appreciation and thanks to everyone who participated in making the 49 Hours for Alaska another tremendous success,” Pitney said.
For those who missed the 49-hour window, gifts can still be made to the university by clicking here.
The University of Alaska Foundation was established in 1974 to seek, secure, and steward philanthropic support for the benefit of the University of Alaska System. The University of Alaska System is comprised of three distinct and separately accredited Universities in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau with community campuses located in 13 communities across Alaska. For more information, please visit www.alaska.edu/foundation.