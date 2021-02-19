The University of Alaska Board of Regents will convene a full board meeting Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26 to discuss and decide a number of issues including whether to extend the deadline for the UAA hockey and gymnastics program fundraising effort.
On Thursday morning, Gov. Mike Dunleavy will address the Board of Regents. During Thursday’s meeting, regents will also hear a presentation on the successes of the UAA College of Health as part of the ongoing ‘Did You Know’ series highlighting university excellence [www.alaska.edu/news/did-you-know ], and reports from university chancellors and governance groups.
Also during the two-day meeting, regents will hear an update on university finances and budgetary goals and plans for the College of Education, and discuss the board’s strategic goals and measurements for those goals. Resolutions of appreciation will be heard for former Student Regent Cachet Garrett and former UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen.
This meeting will include regents recently appointed to the board by Gov. Mike Dunleavy –– Regent Dale Anderson of Juneau was reappointed for a second eight-year term. Also serving in an eight-year term is Regent Ralph Seekins of Fairbanks.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude by 1 p.m. Friday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude by 12 p.m.
The full meeting agenda is available to view at https://www.alaska.edu/bor/agendas/.