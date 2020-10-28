During an October 2020 board meeting, the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority board of trustees unanimously directed $300,000 to help support an expansion at Akeela House, a residential substance use disorder (SUD) treatment program in Anchorage. Trust funds will support a physical expansion of the facility, resulting in an increase from 20 to 36 SUD treatment beds.
This grant to Akeela, Inc. is a part of the Trust’s work to increase access to mental health and addiction services for its beneficiaries. Trust staff are working with partners like Akeela to help ensure beneficiaries have timely access to a full continuum of effective addiction interventions and treatment. Residential treatment is a critical component of that continuum, and the Akeela House expansion will provide much needed new capacity, serving Anchorage and statewide residents.
“We know that there are currently Trust beneficiaries seeking treatment but who are waitlisted due to lack of available beds, a challenge that has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said board chair Chris Cooke. “Our beneficiaries are best served when they have ready access to help when they need it and I’m pleased that we are directing resources to grow our residential treatment capacity.”
"Akeela is proud to be part of a comprehensive effort to increase the availability of essential treatment services," said Akeela, Inc. CEO Courtney Donovan. "We are grateful to the Trust for their willingness to invest in the critical health care needs of their beneficiaries."
The Trust awards grants year-round, and supports projects and organizations that work to improve the lives and circumstances of its beneficiaries. Beneficiaries of the Trust include Alaskans who experience mental illness, substance use disorders, developmental disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, and traumatic brain injury.