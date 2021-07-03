The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska State Fire Marshal, and Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating several suspected incidents of arson in the Two Rivers / Pleasant Valley community. Over the past three weeks, multiple buildings have been burned, including the Two Rivers Community Council Building, multiple residences, and other structures. In the last 24 hours, three residences in Two Rivers were burned, two of which were occupied at the time of the fire.
The Alaska State Troopers are seeking to identify an unknown male that was in the area of a structure fire this morning. If you know this individual or have any other information about the fires, including security camera footage, please contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 451-5100.