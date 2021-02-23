From the U.S. Attorney's Office:
U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that, on February 18, 2021, Tristan Jamal Grant, aka “Goo” 35, of Anchorage, was indicted by a federal grand jury for Escape by Prisoner in Custody and Failure to Appear. Julissa Carter, aka “Red”, 32, of Anchorage was charged by criminal complaint February 19, 2021 for Assisting an Escape by Prisoner in Custody and Aiding and Abetting Grant’s Failure to Appear.
According to Court documents, Grant was apprehended by Anchorage Police Department following a shooting on December 12, 2018. Grant remained in custody and was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 15, 2019 for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and ordered held by federal detainer at the Anchorage Correctional Center (ACC). Later, a grand jury indicted Grant in a 10-count federal indictment for multiple federal offenses, including Conspiracy to Engage in Sex trafficking of Minors, Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Production of Child Pornography, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His trial on those charges was set to begin on February 22, 2021 and will be rescheduled.
On Feb 12, 2021, Grant was released by court order to meet with his attorney at his attorney’s office prior to trial. The Release Order allowed Grant to leave the Anchorage Correctional Center (ACC) on February 16 at 10:00 am and required him to return by 5:00 pm. A court-approved defense investigator picked Grant up at ACC and drove him to his attorney’s office. Upon the conclusion of the meeting, the defense investigator prepared to drive Grant back to the ACC. As Grant approached the vehicle, he threw his paperwork into the vehicle and fled from the area. The defense investigator notified law enforcement of Grant’s escape. Grant failed to return to custody at ACC by the specified time in the Release Order.
Upon learning of Grant’s escape, the Anchorage Police Department (APD) responded and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force reviewed jail calls made by Grant. The review of jail calls revealed that immediately after learning he was to be released, Grant called Carter to learn details of the location and layout of the attorney’s office. In later calls, Grant and Carter exchanged cryptic information and discussed a meeting on February 16.
The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Human Trafficking Task Force, Child Exploitation Task Force, and Anchorage Police Department worked together to locate, isolate, and apprehend Grant and Carter. Their investigation revealed Carter had rented a room at a local hotel on the morning of February 17. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the room and entered it a short time later. Carter and Grant were both inside and were taken into custody without incident.
If convicted, Grant could face a sentence of up to 5 years for the Escape and 10 years for the Failure to Appear. Any sentence for Failure to Appear to be consecutive to whatever sentence that may be imposed on the charges previously filed in the 10-count indictment. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Grant’s federal trial will be rescheduled.
If convicted, Carter could face a sentence of up to 5 years for Assisting an Escape and 10 years for Aiding and Abetting Grant's Failure to Appear. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Anchorage Police Department (APD) conducted the investigation leading to the indictment and complaint in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Kyle Reardon.
The charges in the indictment are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.