On April 12, 2021, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 30-year-old Trevon Allridge to serve forty-five years for the 2016 murder of William Schmaus.
Allridge pled guilty in August 2020 to one count of murder in the second degree and to two other felony counts for an unrelated 2016 failure to stop in the first degree and assault in the third degree that occurred in mid-town Anchorage.
Allridge faced a sentencing range between 40 and 50 years to serve in prison for the murder and 18 months for the failure to stop and assault. For the murder, Judge Saxby sentenced Allridge to 45 years to serve in prison with an additional 15 years suspended and 10 years’ probation. Allridge was sentenced to 18 months for the failure to stop and assault, which will run consecutive to the murder sentence. In sentencing, Judge Saxby found that the 2016 murder of William Schmaus was akin to an execution.
Update on November 16, 2016:
On November 15, 2016, just after 3:00 PM, Anchorage Police responded to a shooting that occurred at an auto dealership and auto shop located at the 1000 block of East 74th Avenue. According to witnesses 26-year-old Trevon Allridge came to the shop that afternoon and, for unknown reasons, shot mechanic William Schmaus, age 51. Schmaus was declared dead at the scene. Following the shooting, Allridge fled the area on foot; APD officers located him about two blocks away from the business several minutes after the shooting. Allridge was taken into custody and transported to APD headquarters for questioning where he declined to make a statement. Police have learned that Allridge is the acquaintance of the owner of the shop and has visited the shop numerous times before.
Allridge has been charged with one count of Murder 1 and one count of Murder 2. He was taken to the Anchorage Jail where he is being held without bail.
Schmaus’s next of kin have been notified.
Original Release:
At 3:09 PM on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, Anchorage Police responded to a car lot in the area of 74th Avenue and Old Seward reference reports of a shooting. Officers found one male deceased. At 3:26 PM a suspect was taken into custody a short distance away.
More information will be released once details have been confirmed in this case.
APD Case 16- 47859