November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day to honor and remember transgender and gender-expansive people whose lives were lost through violence. The Gender Expansive Community of Anchorage (GECA), a program of Identity, will broadcast a virtual event and read a list of names of those who died from anti-transgender violence over the past year, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, via Identity’s YouTube channel.
“So many gender-expansive stories are tragedies, colored by the sadness and anger that come with injustice, but our worth is not validated by their fear,” said Skylar Arend, a facilitator with GECA and organizer of the Transgender Day of Remembrance in Anchorage. “Every person who would like to erase us through violence is too late. Every second we are alive, we make our marks on the world.”
Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day of mourning and grieving, and a time to celebrate life and show love and respect. It is a time for allies to remember, honor and stand with their transgender siblings, parents, neighbors, and loved ones.
The virtual event will conclude with a candlelight vigil. “We are a flame that does not burn but heals. It is a beacon throughout the world that will not be extinguished,” says Arend. “For you can pull down the shade, hide behind walls and fists, but you cannot blot out the sun. It is too late for that. History favors the motivated. And we have both: history and motivation.”
The Queen’s Guard of Alaska and partners will host a Zoom meeting during the event for peer support and a place to process the experience. For more information, visit Identityinc.org.