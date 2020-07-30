Update:
The suspect has been identified as Todd Driskill (57-years-old).
He was released from the hospital, questioned by detectives and transported to jail.
He faces multiple charges including Assault 2, two counts of Assault 3 and two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon 2. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Update 7/30/20 11:30AM:
On 7/30/20 around 6:20 a.m., Dispatch received a report of shots fired into an occupied residence in the 11200 block of Steeple Drive, with one person reported injured. Multiple officers immediately began responding to the scene.
The preliminary investigation found that an adult male was firing multiple shots with a semi-automatic rifle outside of his residence into the surrounding neighborhood. Responding officers were a mix of on-duty units, and off-duty officers in their take home vehicles on their way to work. The first officers on scene formed a team and began moving into the area to confront the suspect, who continued firing shots. As the officers approached the suspect’s residence, additional shots were fired by the suspect and one officer returned fire. The suspect was injured and taken into custody outside of his residence. Officers immediately rendered aid until our partners with the Anchorage Fire Department arrived. The suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The adult male from the original caller’s location, who had been injured as a result of the suspect’s gun fire, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured. Additional arriving officers checked all homes in the neighborhood for anyone else who might have been injured. No additional victims were identified.
Per policy, the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officer’s use of force and determine whether or not it was justified. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officer’s actions to confirm whether or not there was any violation of policy. As per APD practice, the officer will be placed on four days of administrative leave. His/her name will be released publicly 72 hours after the incident. Once OSP has completed their investigation, their findings will be available for the public to review.
To watch the entire press conference with Chief Doll, go to APD’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AnchoragePolice/videos/321572948986276
Officers will remain on scene for several more hours. Please avoid the area, and if you are in the area, follow officer instructions. Thank you for your patience.
Original 7/30/20 7:20 AM:
Officers with the Patrol Division are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting investigation in the 11200 block of Steeple Drive.
Please avoid the area. If you need to be in the area, please follow officers’ instructions.
There will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
No officers have been injured.