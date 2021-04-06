Join thread in celebrating Week of the Young Child April 10 to 16 with six days of events that celebrate Alaska’s early childhood educators, young children, and families, all who have shown resiliency when faced with this past year’s challenges.
Celebrating its 50th year, Week of the Young Child is a program of the National Association for the Education of Young Children and is an opportunity to learn about the importance of high-quality early education, and the critical role families and early educators play in a child’s development and learning.
Here are some highlights from thread’s Week of the Young Child:
- · April 12: Music Monday —Watch thread’s special tribute video to Alaska’s early childhood education programs that have kept perfect harmony for their children and families through COVID-19.
- · April 13: Tasty Tuesday — Facebook recipe sharing!
- · April 14: Work Together Wednesday —Learn & Grow, Alaska’s Quality Recognition and Improvement System for child care programs, will make a special announcement about the next phases of high-quality!
- · April 15: Artsy Thursday — thread Awards will go live on Facebook at 6 pm, recognizing Alaska’s early educators and early education programs.
- · April 16: Family Friday —Families share their stories of resilience, child care, and moments of joy from the past year.
DATES: Saturday, April 10 to Friday, April 16, 2021
MORE INFO: Visit threadalaska.org/WOYC| Facebook
CONTACT: JJ Harrier, Director of Marketing/Communications, 907.265.3108, jharrier@threadalaska.org