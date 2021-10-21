Update--10/21/21--11:33 AM
From the Attorney General's Office:
An Anchorage grand jury has indicted 38 year-old Thomas Layou on one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
Layou is accused of killing Patrice Layou on Oct. 10, 2021, near 46th Avenue and Folker Street in Anchorage.
If convicted at trial, Layou faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for the murder charges.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Layou is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Bail is set at $200,000 plus a court approved third-party custodian. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage today.
Update at 1:45 PM:
APD Homicide Detectives have charged 38-year-old Thomas Layou with Murder I and Murder II; he was remanded at the Anchorage Jail.
The victim and suspect were related; therefore, the victim’s name will not be released due to this being a Domestic Violence crime.
Original at 5:12 AM:
At 3:19 AM on Sunday, October 10, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the intersection of E 46th Avenue and Folker Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a deceased adult female lying outside. One person has been detained for questioning. Police are not looking for anyone else at this time.
There is a large police presence in the area; the Crime Scene Team will also be responding. 46th and Folker is closed, avoid the area if possible. If you do need to be in the vicinity, please follow the instructions of officers at the scene.