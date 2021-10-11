Update at 1:45 PM:
APD Homicide Detectives have charged 38-year-old Thomas Layou with Murder I and Murder II; he was remanded at the Anchorage Jail.
The victim and suspect were related; therefore, the victim’s name will not be released due to this being a Domestic Violence crime.
Original at 5:12 AM:
At 3:19 AM on Sunday, October 10, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the intersection of E 46th Avenue and Folker Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a deceased adult female lying outside. One person has been detained for questioning. Police are not looking for anyone else at this time.
There is a large police presence in the area; the Crime Scene Team will also be responding. 46th and Folker is closed, avoid the area if possible. If you do need to be in the vicinity, please follow the instructions of officers at the scene.