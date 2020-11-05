Cohen Veterans Network’s new East Anchorage facility is showing its appreciation to veterans and military families this Veterans Day with a special drive-thru event to deliver thank-you gift bags to veterans who stop by.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health provides high-quality mental health care to post-9/11 veterans and military families. These services are available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, or combat experience.
The clinic’s therapy and counseling services use evidence-based practices to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, children’s behavior problems, and more.
For more information, visit: https://alaskabehavioralhealth.org/what-we-do/adult-services/the-steven-a-cohen-military-family-clinic-at-alaska-behavioral-health/
WHEN
Wednesday, Nov. 11
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE
1450 Muldoon Rd. #111
Anchorage, AK 99504