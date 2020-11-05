Cohen Veterans Network’s new East Anchorage facility is showing its appreciation to veterans and military families this Veterans Day with a special drive-thru event to deliver thank-you gift bags to veterans who stop by. 

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health provides high-quality mental health care to post-9/11 veterans and military families. These services are available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, or combat experience. 

The clinic’s therapy and counseling services use evidence-based practices to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, children’s behavior problems, and more. 

 For more information, visit: https://alaskabehavioralhealth.org/what-we-do/adult-services/the-steven-a-cohen-military-family-clinic-at-alaska-behavioral-health/

  

WHEN 

Wednesday, Nov. 11 

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

 

WHERE

1450 Muldoon Rd. #111

Anchorage, AK 99504

