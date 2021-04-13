On April 1, The Salvation Army Alaska Division’s officers, staff, and advisory board members bid farewell to outgoing Divisional Leaders Majors John and Pamilla Brackenbury. Majors Brackenbury will now be serving in The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, which is based in Sacramento, California.
“We truly enjoyed our time in Alaska, serving those in the most need, since we returned in 2018,” stated Majors Brackenbury. “Although it was a shorter visit than we hoped, we will cherish the memories and time we were able to spend in the beautiful most northern state.”
Commissioned officers and ordained ministers of The Salvation Army are typically appointed to new service locations every two to five years. On April 7, Lt. Colonels Sheryl and Doug Tollerud were welcomed as the new Divisional Leaders for The Salvation Army in Alaska. Lt. Colonels Tollerud had previously served as Alaska’s Divisional Leaders from 2006 to July 2011. The Tolleruds are no strangers to Alaska as Lt. Colonel Sheryl was born in Anchorage just after Statehood during the time her parents were serving in the Territory from 1949-1959. Lt. Colonel Doug was stationed at Ft. Richardson while serving in the U.S. Army from 1976-1979 and it was during that time the two met and were married in Alaska.
“Lt. Colonel Sheryl and I are very pleased to be able to return to Alaska,” stated Lt. Colonel Douglas Tollerud, “We look forward to getting reacquainted with those who worked with us as partners in mission in the past, and to forging new partnerships as we strive to continue Doing the Most Good for the most vulnerable here in our state.”