On April 1, The Salvation Army Alaska Division’s officers, staff, and advisory board  members bid farewell to outgoing Divisional Leaders Majors John and Pamilla Brackenbury. Majors  Brackenbury will now be serving in The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, which is based in  Sacramento, California. 

“We truly enjoyed our time in Alaska, serving those in the most need, since we returned in 2018,”  stated Majors Brackenbury. “Although it was a shorter visit than we hoped, we will cherish the  memories and time we were able to spend in the beautiful most northern state.” 

Commissioned officers and ordained ministers of The Salvation Army are typically appointed to new  service locations every two to five years. On April 7, Lt. Colonels Sheryl and Doug Tollerud were  welcomed as the new Divisional Leaders for The Salvation Army in Alaska. Lt. Colonels Tollerud had  previously served as Alaska’s Divisional Leaders from 2006 to July 2011. The Tolleruds are no  strangers to Alaska as Lt. Colonel Sheryl was born in Anchorage just after Statehood during the time  her parents were serving in the Territory from 1949-1959. Lt. Colonel Doug was stationed at Ft.  Richardson while serving in the U.S. Army from 1976-1979 and it was during that time the two met  and were married in Alaska. 

“Lt. Colonel Sheryl and I are very pleased to be able to return to Alaska,” stated Lt. Colonel Douglas  Tollerud, “We look forward to getting reacquainted with those who worked with us as partners in  mission in the past, and to forging new partnerships as we strive to continue Doing the Most Good  for the most vulnerable here in our state.” 

