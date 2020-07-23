ANCHORAGE — The Anchorage Equal Rights Commission (AERC) is accepting applications from Anchorage residents committed to ensuring strong community-police relations to become part of a “founding committee” that will:
engage the community, with support from the U.S. Department of Justice - Community Relations Service (CRS);
evaluate the current state of community-police relationships within the Municipality;
determine the scope of a Community-Police Advisory Board based on community feedback; and
solicit applications and select the initial members of the Advisory Board.
Members of the Founding Committee will design a more permanent body to ensure good community-police relations. The AERC envisions that this body will be independent of any municipal body.
“The AERC will serve as a resource to the Founding Committee, but the importance of a fully independent, community-led body to facilitate this process cannot be overstated,” said Mitzi Bolaños Anderson, Executive Director of the AERC, an independent, quasi-judicial agency that enforces anti-discrimination laws.
The Founding Committee is a short-term committee and will be dissolved once the initial members of the Community-Police Advisory Board are selected. Ultimately, the Community-Police Advisory Board will work to build and strengthen community-police relationships and advise the Anchorage Police Department in establishing and maintaining the highest standards for police accountability.
Applications for the Founding Committee can be found at www.muni.org/AERC. Applications can be submitted online, via email to aerc@muni.org or mailed to AERC, 632 W. 6th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501. If you need assistance with or an accommodation for this application, including language access, please contact the AERC at (907) 343-4342