The Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) announced today it will administer $35 million of funding from Alaska's share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. ACF will offer grants to eligible nonprofits and faith-based organizations that provide critical services to Alaskans. The new Coronavirus Nonprofit Relief Fund (CNRF) program will be conducted through a partnership with the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
"I'm thankful that we're able to provide funding to many of the groups across our state that work to help Alaskans, especially during this health emergency," said DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum. "Any time we can put more of Alaska's share of the CARES Act money back into our communities, I know it will directly help Alaskans."
The funding will enable nonprofits to continue providing essential services that prevent or alleviate the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, jobs, families, and children. Applicants can receive CARES Act funding for a variety of expenses, including medical, public health, payroll, COVID-19 response compliance, economic support, or other costs necessary for the continued functioning of nonprofit agencies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"ACF is honored to partner with the state and have this opportunity to support nonprofits helping Alaskans through this health and economic crisis," said ACF President and Chief Executive Officer Nina Kemppel. "This is an important investment in Alaska's communities at such a critical time."
Grants will be prioritized based on the community impact and the organization's ability to carry out public health projects. It will not be limited based on an organization's size, type of staff, or geographical location. Grant awards will generally range in size from $25,000 to $1 million through three rounds of funding. Applications for the first round of funding are due July 29.
Nonprofits and other charitable organizations can find more information, including eligibility criteria, and apply for a grant by going to alaskacf.org/cnrf, or contacting:
Penney Champney
Program Manager
pchampney@alaskacf.org | (907) 249-6640.
Jessie Lavoie
Program Manager
jlavoie@alaskacf.org | (907) 249-6616