The Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators (ACBE) will host a Back to School Jam at the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club on September 6, 2021 starting at 2:00 pm in order to provide back-to-school materials to students in Anchorage. This is all part of the ACBE’s mission to “Champion equity in education for communities of color in order to achieve equality.” Their top three priorities are 1. Health and safety of educators, students, and communities of color 2. Equity in academic opportunities and curriculum 3. Hiring and retention of educators of color. “The backpacks and supplies will hopefully provide a bit of equity for our underserved children -- our neighborhood kiddos. To feel more confident, ready, and proud to go to school.”, said Danyelle D. Kimp, ACBE President and Co-Founder.
The ACBE is now taking donations for their backpack giveaway on September 6, 2021. A $25 donation sponsors an Anchorage student in need, with no limit to how many students you can support. All donations will cover backpacks, supply pouches, scissors, erasers, #2 pencils, glue, colored pencils, loose-leaf paper, composition notebooks, folders, pens, highlighters, 3-ring binders, 1-subject notebooks, and planners. All supplies will be given to the kids for free and according to their grade level. To donate go to theacbe.org/backtoschooljam.
Event partners include NAACP Anchorage, ACLU of Alaska, Mountain View Boys & Girls Club, and many others.
The general public is invited to gather at the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club at 1:00 pm for COVID-19 shots and absentee ballot registration. Resource tables will be set up at designated areas. The event will begin promptly at 2:00 pm, complete with speakers, presentations, and more.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, event-goers should take precautions while participating in person, and must therefore wear a mask and social distance at all times.
For more information go to the Back to School Jam webpage at theacbe.org/backtoschooljam. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook live from facebook.com/ALASKACBE. The ACBE is now accepting new members. Visit theacbe.org for more information.
All persons interested in volunteering for the Back to School Jam should contact Roz’lyn Wyche attheacbe@gmail.com.