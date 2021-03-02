The 2021 Anchorage Boat Show, Summer Boating Preview
Fri-Sunday, March 12th-14th,
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Admission and Parking are free.
Cabela's, 155 W. 104th Ave.
This free to the public event, an open-air version of our huge annual Dena'ina Center boat shows, sponsored by Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Over the top Tents, Alaska Boating Safety Office, Cabela’s and Spot On Marketing.
Boat buyers can take advantage of the special boat show APR from Alaska
USA Federal Credit Union offered only at the Anchorage Boat Show event.
The Anchorage Boat Show’s Summer Boating Preview will present in-stock
boats, which are highly prized this boating season with production delays due to Covid 19, inventory low. Special order boats will also be offered and qualify for the special in-show financing rate. Boat buyers may pre-qualify at the
boat show with Alaska USA, and then once approved, will lock in the special boat show rate for their purchase, whether immediate or back-ordered.
Essential seasonal boating safety messages will be presented by The Alaska Office of Boating Safety as well as the AK Dive-Rescue and Recovery Team and Alaska Solstice Search Dogs.
The Anchorage Boat Show is designed this year as a safe, outdoor event, permitted by Municipal agencies. Visitors are asked to observe all current Anchorage Covid 19 mandates for social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Thanks to all who worked so hard to make this boating preview possible, Cabela's, Alaska USA, Andrew Ingram Jack White Commercial I- Heart Radio, Over the Top Tents, and Spot On Marketing.
More information on our website Anchorageboatshow.com. Like our Facebook Page to receive event notifications and updates.