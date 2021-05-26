Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for placing swastika stickers on two buildings. The stickers are white with a black swastika in the middle and the words “we are everywhere” at the top and bottom (see attached photo).
The two reports were made on 5/25/21. The first was made around 2:30 p.m. that stickers were found on the main entrance to Mad Myrna’s (530 E. 5th Avenue). The second report was made around 5 p.m. that the same stickers were found on the main entrance to the Alaska Jewish Museum (1221 E. 35th Avenue).
If anyone has any information about this investigation, including video, please call Dispatch at 3-1-1.
If anyone finds a swastika sticker, don’t remove, or touch it. Call Dispatch and make a report for officers to investigate.
There is no place for hate in our community. The Anchorage Police Department (APD) takes these matters seriously. As part of our on-going investigation, we’ve partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to determine any potential state and federal violations.